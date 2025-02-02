Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Khorasan Razavi Governor General meets Punjab Governor

Khorasan Razavi Governor General meets Punjab Governor
Our Staff Reporter
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Governor General of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province Gholam Hossein Mozaffari on Saturday met with Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at Governor’s House.

Matters pertaining to both sides especially on promoting trade between both countries came under discussion. Discussion was also held on promoting mining and petroleum and exchange of women chamber delegations. The Punjab Governor said, “It is a matter of pride that you accepted my invitation and arrived in Lahore.” He welcomed the assurance of Khorasan Razavi Governor General Gholam Hossein Mozaffari for reducing the visa fee for Pakistani visitors. He said that relations between Pakistan and Iran would reach a new height and exchange of trade delegations would be promoted. The Punjab Governor said that matters pertaining to celebrate the cultural week of Lahore in Mashhad and Mashhad in Lahore would be finalized soon.

SCCI chief opposes increase in petroleum prices

Khorasan Razavi Governor General Gholam Hossein Mozaffari said that exhibitions would be organized to promote ties between Punjab and Khorasan Razavi.

Flights between Lahore and Mashhad and Karachi to Mashhad would be increased, he said. He also invited the Punjab Governor and chamber delegations to attend an exhibition in Khorasan Razavi.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025