KHUJ holds rally against PECA amendments, observes ‘Black Day’

Our Staff Reporter
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  On the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) on Saturday staged a protest and observed “Black Day” against the recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).  

To condemn what they termed a “draconian law,” journalists carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the PECA Act and in favor of press freedom gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club on Sher Shah Suri Road. Led by KhUJ president Kashifud-din Syed and other senior journalists, the protestors wore black armbands and chanted slogans denouncing the government’s move. In solidarity, the Peshawar Press Club administration also hoisted black flags at the building.  

Addressing the gathering, Kashifud-din Syed said that KhUJ, under the banner of PFUJ, had launched a “freedom of press movement,” which includes mobilizing journalists and human rights activists to push for the repeal of PECA. “Critics view this legislation as a tool to suppress dissent and silence critical voices, while the government insists it is necessary to combat disinformation,” he stated.  

Interior Minister Naqvi, Speaker Sadiq discuss political affairs

The protesting journalists termed the amendments an “attack on freedom of expression,” lamenting that neither journalists’ bodies, human rights organizations, nor opposition political parties were consulted before the legislation was passed. They expressed concern that the new provisions introduce harsher penalties for what the government considers “fake news,” expand state oversight of digital platforms, and establish new regulatory bodies to monitor social media.  

Protest in Wana: Journalists in Wana, South Waziristan, also staged a protest against the amendments, calling them an attempt to undermine press freedom and curtail independent journalism.  

Addressing the protest, Wana Press Club president Shahzada Wazir and senior journalist Nek Muhammad Wazir said the PECA amendments sent a troubling message to the world. They accused the government of targeting press freedom after imposing restrictions on judicial independence.  

COAS warns proxies, vows retaliation against enemies

The protesters warned that the amendments could pave the way for authoritarianism by restricting freedom of expression.

They reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing demonstrations and vowed to continue their struggle until the PECA amendments are reversed.

