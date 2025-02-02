KPMG to assist CDA in making projects financially sustainable

ISLAMABAD - A team from the KPMG Saturday met with Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at the CDA Headquarters to discuss the development of the capital city. The meeting was attended by CDA Board members and other senior officers. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the best financial plan for various CDA projects, and several proposals were considered to make the projects financially sustainable and viable. In this regard, KPMG will provide its consultancy services to make various CDA projects financially feasible and sustainable.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman CDA stated that they aim to make these projects most suitable for investment purpose for the development and growth of Islamabad. The meeting also discussed the possibility of arranging various conferences and seminars for investors.

Randhawa mentioned that CDA intends to make these projects financially sustainable and use the revenue generated from them for the welfare of the city. He further stated that KPMG will provide its best consultancy and technical assistance in this regard.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that KPMG would share the best business models and financial plan for these projects.

He added that CDA would benefit from KPMG’s consultancy, technical expertise, and experience.

The meeting also reaffirmed the commitment to promote mutual cooperation for the development of Islamabad city, according to a press release.