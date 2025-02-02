LRCA appoints team managers for upcoming U15, U17 National Tournaments

LAHORE - Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed has appointed team managers for Lahore Region’s squads participating in the upcoming National U15 and U17 Cricket Tournaments, set to begin this month. Lahore Region will field two teams each in both the U15 and U17 tournaments. The appointed managers include Syed Abdul Rasheed for Lahore Region Blues (U17), Chaudhry Ejaz Hussain for Lahore Region Whites (U17), Malik Muhammad Riaz for Lahore Region Blues (U15) and Mirza Azmat Baig of Lahore Region Whites (U15). All appointed managers bring extensive administrative experience and have previously served in managerial roles for various Lahore Region teams.