Maintaining peace in province govt’s top priority: KP CM

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has reaffirmed that maintaining peace in the province remains a top priority for his government.

Speaking at the 11th Talent Award Ceremony organized by the Mehsud Welfare Association at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar the other day, he acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of the merged areas, stating that the people of these regions have endured immense hardships and that the government must fulfil its promises to them. “The tribal people are brave, patriotic, and steadfast in their principles; they neither bow down nor compromise on their dignity. Despite facing the toughest challenges, they have the resilience to stand back on their feet,” he remarked.

The KP CM highlighted the heavy human and financial losses suffered by the people of Waziristan during counterterrorism operations but commended their determination to rebuild their communities and engage in welfare activities. He said that the law and order situation has been deteriorating since the removal of the PTI-led federal government, asserting that the province was in a difficult state when he took office. However, he assured that his administration has been taking serious and result-oriented measures to establish lasting peace in the province.

Gandapur emphasized his government’s commitment to the development of merged districts and the resolution of their issues. He urged the federal government to honour its commitments to these regions, warning that failure to do so would erode public trust in governance. “When governments fail to deliver on their promises, people lose confidence in them. The restoration of public trust in the merged districts requires the fulfilment of commitments made to them,” he asserted.

He also highlighted the financial challenges faced by the province in securing the due share of the merged districts from the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award following the merger and noted that funds under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) were also not being released regularly. However, he expressed optimism, stating that through persistent efforts, his government has managed to bring the NFC share issue to the agenda, which, if resolved, would help address many challenges in the merged districts. During the event, the Chief Minister announced that the frozen Waziristan Education City project would be unfreezed and implemented in phases. Additionally, he pledged a grant of Rs20 million for the Mehsud Welfare Organization and Rs10 million for the Wana Welfare Association. He also agreed in principle to the demand for the establishment of a new sub-division in Upper South Waziristan.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed awards to outstanding students who excelled in various academic fields. The event was attended by members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from Waziristan, office-bearers of the Mehsud Welfare Association, tribal elders, and high-achieving students.