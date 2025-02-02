Man shot dead on court premises in Joharabad

SARGODHA - A man was at the civil court in Joharabad during an appearance on Saturday. According to police, Nasir Mahmood, a resident of Khanqah Siraja, was accused in a murder case of Munir Pathan, a resident of Luko, and injuring his son. Nasir Mahmood was brought from jail for a court appearance in this case. When the police presented him before Civil Judge Abid Hussain’s court, suspect Samar Gul, a resident of Piplan, who was already waiting in the courtroom, opened fire with a 30-bore pistol. The victim died on the spot while the police personnel arrested the accused. It was reported that the accused had entered the court complex through the lawyers’ gate (small gate) and inside the courtroom armed with a pistol. Upon information, Joharabad police, the DPO Khushab, and other law enforcement officials arrived at the scene. The police initiated legal proceedings and are investigating the security lapse that allowed the armed suspect to enter the courtroom.

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 5,486 people in January

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Sargodha provided services to 5,486 people in average response time of 7.9 minutes in the district in January. Sharing the monthly performance report of the Rescue 1122 with media on Saturday, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that during January, the service conducted 5,692 rescue operations and provided first aid to 2,448 people on the spot. He said that rescue teams transported 2,795 people to hospitals for medical care but 243 people lost their lives in various incidents last month. The emergencies included 1,128 road traffic accidents, 3,886 medical emergencies, 89 criminal incidents and 58 fire incidents. He emphasized the growing concern over the rising number of dumper-related accidents. He urged the public to follow the traffic laws and safety regulations to avoid accidents. Rescue 1122 continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of Sargodha’s residents, he added.

Illegal structures demolished

On the special directives of Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Jahanzab Awan, an anti-encroachment operation in the city continues. According to a press release issued here, a grand operation was conducted in Block no. 12 and Muslim Bazaar under the leadership of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (CO MC) Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi. The anti-encroachment team demolished illegal structures in front of shops and removed unauthorized sheds while heavy machinery was also used to raze encroachments, including platforms in front of shops. During the operation, the Assistant Commissioner sealed two shops for violating municipal bylaws, while the CO MC called for a patwari to demarcate shop and street boundaries. A large contingent of police and revenue staff was also present during the operation. CO MC Umar Farooq emphasized that no encroachments would be tolerated in the markets. He said that monitoring teams were being deployed to prevent the re-establishment of encroachments, and strict legal action, including filing cases, will be taken against violators.