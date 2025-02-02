Mohsin Naqvi warns PTI against protests on Feb 8, vows action if ignored

Interior Minister has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to call off its planned protest in Lahore on February 8, warning that any public gathering would be handled similarly to the November 26 crackdown. His remarks come as PTI intensifies its campaign against the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new passport office in Lahore, Naqvi stated that the government would request PTI to cancel its demonstrations. However, if the party refuses, as it did previously, the state will respond accordingly.

Highlighting that an international cricket match is scheduled in Lahore on the same day, Naqvi, who also serves as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, accused PTI of harming Pakistan’s global image by staging protests during visits of foreign dignitaries. He criticized the party’s approach, claiming it fosters instability instead of progress.

PTI has designated February 8 as a "Black Day" to protest alleged electoral fraud in the 2024 elections. The party has also planned demonstrations across Sindh from February 1 to February 8 as part of its protest campaign.

PTI’s return to street protests follows the apparent breakdown of its negotiations with the government. The party withdrew from the fourth round of talks on January 28, citing the government's failure to form a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 riots and the November 2024 protests, as outlined in its charter of demands.

The dialogue process, initiated in late December, aimed to ease political tensions. However, despite PTI’s participation in three negotiation rounds and submission of written demands, little progress was achieved.

During his media talk, Naqvi dismissed speculation about US intervention on behalf of PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, but reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong ties with the United States, hinting at positive developments ahead.

He also announced extensive reforms in the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), passport offices, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to enhance public services and curb illegal immigration. He revealed plans to establish a Passport Authority to streamline passport issuance.

Naqvi noted that the high demand for passports had led to processing delays. To address this, new counters at Nadra centers will be introduced, with similar facilities being set up in 14 major cities nationwide to reduce long queues.

He also warned against illegal immigration and human smuggling, emphasizing that strict action was being taken against those using forged documents to travel abroad. Authorities are particularly focusing on Faisalabad and Gujrat, where many young people attempt illegal migration.

Dismissing social media reports about strained Pakistan-US relations, Naqvi assured that bilateral ties were strengthening. He mentioned that a recent Pakistani delegation’s visit to the US had yielded positive results, and the country could expect better opportunities soon.

Regarding passport-related delays, he stressed that forming a Passport Authority was the only long-term solution. He stated that he had discussed the matter with the prime minister and assured that work on the initiative would commence soon