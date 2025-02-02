Sunday, February 02, 2025
Multan Police seize massive drug cache, three arrested

NEWS WIRE
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Multan’s Muzaffarabad Police Station successfully thwarted a large-scale drug supply operation by recovering  12 kilograms of charas and 3 kilograms of heroin from three drug peddlers. Acting on a tip-off, the Muzaffarabad police, under the guidance of CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, intercepted the drug traffickers. The accused had been identified as Muhammad Nazir, Karim Ullah, and Farhan. During the investigation, Muhammad Nazir revealed that he procured the cannabis from Karim Ullah of Quetta, while Farhan was involved in its distribution.

The successful operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed and DSP Muzaffarabad Bashir Ahmed Haraj, with SHO Muzaffarabad Ramzan Gul leading the team.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar commended the police team for their outstanding performance, reiterating the police’s commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs from the city. He emphasized the detrimental impact of drug abuse on society and vowed to continue the relentless pursuit of drug traffickers.

PM welcomes Ahmed Al-Sharaa on assuming interim presidency of Syria

Two drug traffickers held

The police intensified a crackdown on drug dealers, arresting two accused

and recovering  2800-gram of narcotics  in two separate operations.

Police Station Qadirpur Raan arrested Muhammad Siddiq and seized 1,800 grams  of hashish. The suspect was apprehended during a targeted operation in the Qadirpur Raan area.

A case has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway.

Similarly, Police Station Haram Gate also continued its crackdown, arresting another notorious  drug dealer, Muhammad Razaq, and recovering over 1 kg of hashish. The suspect was caught

during an operation at City Mall Warehouse. A case has been registered against the suspect, and further legal action is being taken.

