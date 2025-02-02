Sunday, February 02, 2025
NA Speaker condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

February 02, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Kalat, Balochistan. He paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Frontier Corps (FC). While expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, the Speaker extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, stating that the entire nation stands in solidarity with them in this hour of grief.

He lauded the bravery and timely response of the security forces, which eliminated 12 terrorists. Paying rich tribute to the martyrs of nation, he said that those who lay down their lives for the defence of the country are the true national heroes.

Ayaz Sadiq said that terrorist elements have been attempting to disrupt peace in Balochistan, but they will never succeed in their malicious intentions. He said that operations against anti-state elements would continue with full force.

He further said that the people of Pakistan firmly stand against all attempts to destabilize the country and stand united with their security forces in fight against terrorism. The NA Speaker prayed for the martyrs and their bereaved families.

