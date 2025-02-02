NAB DG pledges swift action, transparency in first public hearing

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Ihtiram Dar held his first public hearing since assuming office, reaffirming NAB’s commitment to justice and transparency. The open session witnessed the participation of over 350 victims of Ponzi schemes and alleged illegal housing societies. Among the complainants were investors entangled in financial scandals i.e. Prime Zone Scandal, Unique Solar Panels Scandal, ForU Real Traders, and various other fraudulent investment companies.

Additionally, victims of housing sector linked to Omega Housing Society, Al-Rehman Garden Phase-IV, Grand Avenue Housing, Pak-Arab Housing and Formanities Housing Society were also in attendance. The DG personally engaged with the complainants and issued immediate directives to the concerned investigating teams. Talking to the victims, the DG emphasized that the NAB Chairman has issued explicit instructions to prioritize mega fraud cases, ensuring swift relief for affectees. He reaffirmed the attendees that NAB’s operating with an open-door policy to assist citizens at all times. To enhance communication and maintain transparency, he directed for real-time updates through WhatsApp groups to keep victims informed on their cases.

During the session, victims of an investment company scandal disclosed that fraudsters had exploited the names of renowned medical stores on social media, enticing the public with promises of high returns.

In response, the DG informed that NAB Lahore has formally sought special relaxations in NAB regulations from the Chairman to facilitate victims. Additionally, he instructed for the immediate publication of newspaper advertisements against the company’s management.

Providing an update on the Prime Zone Scandal, he announced that the investigation has concluded in very limited time frame, however, formal approval has also been sought for Reference to be filed in the Accountability Court, during upcoming week. He further revealed that NAB Lahore has also coordinated with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to issue red warrants for the prime suspect, Imran. His arrest through Interpol would represent a significant breakthrough in the case.

For the victims of the ForU Real Traders case, NAB Lahore DG highlighted that since October 2024 to date, statements of over 1,000 affectees have officially been recorded. He further assured the victims that all suspects have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), effectively preventing them from fleeing the Country, however, investigations are progressing at an accelerated pace, with a firm commitment to ensuring the case reaches its logical conclusion without delay, he added. The DG emphasized ongoing public awareness campaigns, warning against Ponzi schemes and unauthorized housing projects. He cautioned that fraudsters continue to deceive the public under new identities, stressing the need for vigilance. Assuring victims of NAB’s support, he pledged swift action for their relief. Attendees praised NAB’s proactive approach and commended the DG for his decisive action.