NBP collaborates with BenchMatrix

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan has collaborated with BenchMatrix’s RiskNucleus Governance, Risk, and Compliance System to digitally transform the bank’s operations, drive process efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain adherence to compliance risk management and industry standards.

BenchMatrix’s solution is a seamlessly integrated system designed to help compliance and risk managers efficiently assess, monitor, and identify risks and controls across the organization in line with regulatory requirements. It features a comprehensive suite of modules, including the Regulatory Library, Risk Control & Self-Assessment, Regulatory Correspondence, Observations, Key Risk Indicators, Control Testing, Self-Assessment, Incident Management, and Action Plan.

The recent partnership reflects NBP’s forward-looking approach to enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening compliance frameworks, and adopting technological solutions for banking by implementing BenchMatrix’s RiskNucleus GRC System. The collaboration between NBP and BenchMatrix paves the way for a more resilient and streamlined risk management ecosystem.

Expressing his views, Haroon Zamir Khan, Chief Risk Officer, Risk Management Group, NBP, said, “As part of our commitment to strengthening risk management practices, National Bank of Pakistan is pleased to collaborate with BenchMatrix to enhance our Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) framework through the RiskNucleus platform. This collaboration will bolster our risk management capabilities, enabling us to manage operational risks better while ensuring effective governance and compliance across all operations. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring.”

Sharing his thoughts about this development, Muhammad Abdul Moeed, Group Head of Compliance Group, NBP, stated, “At NBP, we are dedicated to achieving excellence in compliance and governance. Implementing BenchMatrix’s RiskNucleus Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) system marks a significant milestone in our transformation within compliance to bring in efficiencies. This partnership highlights NBP’s proactive vision to stay ahead of the evolving regulatory landscape.”

Taimur Kaleem, CEO of BenchMatrix, said, “We are delighted to partner with National Bank of Pakistan in implementing our RiskNucleus Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) system. This collaboration highlights our commitment to providing innovative solutions that strengthen risk management, enhance operational efficiency, and support informed decision-making in the financial sector.”