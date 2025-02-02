Sunday, February 02, 2025
Pakistan plans to run 30% of vehicles on electric power by 2030

Web Desk
4:56 PM | February 02, 2025
National

The rules and regulations are being implemented for the first time in the country to promote Electric Vehicles Charging Stations and Electric Vehicles industry with the facilitation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

With the support of the SIFC, Pakistan plans to run 30 percent of its vehicles on electric power by 2030.

The development of infrastructure development to this effect includes the manufacturing of EV vehicles, motorcycles and establishing charging stations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has also announced 44 percent reduction in electricity rates for EV charging stations.

Similarly, the fifteen-day swift registration process for charging stations will also be helpful for domestic and foreign investors.

Under a major government initiative, converting ten million motorcycles to EVs will save 6 billion dollars annually.

Adoption of EV technology will also boost local industry and save foreign exchange.

The establishment of EV infrastructure is expected to improve environment due to reduction in carbon emissions.

