Pakistan’s cultural heritage our identity: Zafar Bakhtawari

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Pakistan Cultural Forum and Secretary General of UBG (FPCCI), Zafar Bakhtawari, stated that Pakistan’s cultural heritage is our identity, and all sectors must work together for its promotion. Lok Virsa is an important institution as the custodian of Pakistan’s cultural heritage, which needs to be better utilized to introduce Pakistan’s culture, civilization, and traditions to the world. Due to the current economic situation and inadequate funding, many key national institutions are unable to perform at their best.

In this regard, the private sector should step forward to enhance the identity of national institutions and work alongside them for the betterment of our national cultural organizations. Future joint projects with Lok Virsa will be developed, which will play a vital role in highlighting Pakistan’s cultural identity.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Lok Virsa headquarters yesterday, where he held discussions with Executive Director Muzaffar Ali Barki. Upon his arrival at Lok Virsa, Zafar Bakhtawari was welcomed by Executive Director Muzaffar Ali Barki, Director of Research Dr. Waqas, Director of Lok Virsa Anwar-ul-Haq, Deputy Secretary of National Heritage Rana Yasir Arafat, and Deputy Director of Media Hira Anwar, who briefed him about the institution’s activities.

During the meeting, various proposals were discussed to highlight Pakistan’s identity through Lok Virsa. Zafar Bakhtawari also reviewed different open-air theaters and other sites at Lok Virsa and explored possibilities of collaboration with the institution.

On this occasion, Executive Director of Lok Virsa Muzaffar Ali Barki presented multiple proposals regarding Lok Virsa and stated that they highly appreciate the interest of Pakistan’s business community and are willing to work on several projects together.

He emphasized that the primary purpose of Lok Virsa is to preserve Pakistan’s cultural identity and introduce it globally. He also mentioned that the participation of the business community could further strengthen the institution.

Director of Research, Dr. Waqas, highlighted that significant steps are being taken in cultural research at Lok Virsa, and their effort is to comprehensively preserve all aspects of Pakistani culture.

Director of Lok Virsa, Anwar-ul-Haq, stated that various measures are being taken to integrate different regional cultures within the institution, including cultural festivals and exhibitions.

Deputy Secretary of National Heritage, Rana Yasir Arafat, noted that with government support and collaboration from the private sector, Lok Virsa can develop further and better project Pakistan’s culture on a global scale.

Deputy Director of Media, Hira Anwar, stated that more efforts will be made to highlight Lok Virsa’s initiatives and activities through media so that the public can be better informed about the institution’s significance and work.