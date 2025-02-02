Pakistan’s first-ever Professional Ladies Golf Event tees off in Lahore

LAHORE - The inaugural Fatima Jinnah Punjab Open Golf Championship is underway at the prestigious Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, marking a historic milestone for women’s professional golf in Pakistan. This groundbreaking event is spearheaded by Tournament Director Minaa Zainab, a passionate advocate for women’s golf, and has been made possible following the Pakistan Golf Federation’s (PGF) approval of key reforms in the Ladies Professional Golf Tour and Open Golf Championships during its recent Annual General Meeting. As part of these reforms, each professional women’s golf event in Pakistan will now offer a minimum prize purse of PKR 500,000, aiming to create greater opportunities for female golfers and accelerate the growth of women’s professional golf in the country. The long-term vision is to prepare Pakistani golfers for the Ladies Asian Tour, which is officially sanctioned by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation. The pioneering golfers competing in Pakistan’s first-ever professional ladies’ golf event includeHamna Amjad (Rumanza Golf Club, Multan), Zahida Durrani (Lahore Garrison Golf Club), Ghazala Yasmin (Lahore Garrison Golf Club), Tahira Nazir (Rawalpindi Golf Club), Arooba Ali (Rawalpindi Golf Club) and Hajra Amjad (Rawalpindi Golf Club). All these players have excelled as amateurs, but transitioning to the professional circuit demands greater commitment, rigorous training, and high-level coaching to compete at the top level. In the first round, Hamna Amjad posted the best score of the day with a gross 80. Zahida Durrani followed closely with a gross 81. Ghazala Yasmin carded a gross 84. Tournament Director Minaa Zainab expressed her optimism that professional female golfers will raise the bar over the next two rounds, showcasing top-tier golf and paving the way for a new era of women’s professional golf in Pakistan. However, the championship did not meet the WAGAR Points criteria, which required a minimum of 8 participants. Unfortunately, only 6 girls competed in the WAGAR Ranking Category, falling short of the necessary threshold. Rimsha Ijaz and Parkha Ijaz, the top lady golfers, did not opt to become professional golfers, rather, they maintained their Amateur Status to compete in the WAGR ranking category.