Sunday, February 02, 2025
“Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world.” –Louis Pasteur

February 02, 2025
The Antikythera Mechanism, discovered off Antikythera Island, Greece, around 100 BC, is an ancient marvel, often called the first analog computer. It tracked celestial events, predicting eclipses, planetary movements, and stars’ positions. Its significance lies in its early existence, challenging the perception of ancient technology. This device showcases the advanced scientific and engineering knowledge of the ancient Greeks, offering insights into their historical understanding of the cosmos. It continues to fascinate researchers, shedding light on the development of science and technology in antiquity.

