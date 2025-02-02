PECA Act aimed at checking misuse of social media: Attaullah

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act is aimed at checking misuse of social media and the all media bodies should support this legislation. In a video message on Friday, he said fake propaganda is spread through the social media, while fake news, women harassment, pornography, child abuse, undermining national security are circulating on digital platforms. He said attempts are made to create chaos in the country and spread uncertainty about country’s economy on social media.

The Minister said the PECA law also suggests establishment of Social Media Authority and all its nominees will be taken from the private sector, including a journalist associated with a press club and IT professionals. He said there will be a tribunal and its decision can be challenged in the high court and the Supreme Court. Attaullah Tarar said rules of PECA law has yet to be formed and there is room for further improvement and consultation.

He said the government is ready to engage with the journalists’ bodies.