Pentagon expected to send migrants to Guantanamo this weekend

The Pentagon wants to send two flights with migrants to Guantanamo Bay this weekend, marking the first phase of President Donald Trump's plan to use the base for detaining individuals caught in his crackdown on illegal immigration, Politico said Saturday, citing US officials.

While final details are still being worked out, according to two defense officials, the flights will likely be joined by another heading to Peru, as the military moves forward with Trump's directive to deport thousands of undocumented individuals.

So far, the military has conducted eight flights -- four to Guatemala, three to Honduras and one to Ecuador -- using military aircraft.

The flights this weekend would be the first time, however, that migrants are sent to the Cuban base, which presents unique legal and logistical challenges.

Trump ordered to Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday to use the base for migrants.

Defense officials have been working to devise a plan to accommodate up to 30,000 people, a significant increase from the 780 detainees held at the base's detention camp during the height of the war on terror.

The move adds another expensive last-minute task for the military, as officials are also trying to fulfill a separate order from Trump to deploy more troops to the southern border.

Officials were given anonymity to discuss the situation.