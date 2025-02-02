PPP equally responsible for PECA amendments: Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, held the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) accountable for the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In his statement, Barrister Saif claimed that the PPP had supported the law by voting in its favor, and it was enacted after President Asif Ali Zardari’s approval. He criticized the party for publicly opposing the act, calling it hypocritical.

"The PML-N and PPP are two sides of the same coin, equally responsible for enforcing repressive laws," Saif remarked. He further accused both parties of fostering lawlessness and stated that they would have to answer for their accumulated wealth.