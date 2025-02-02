Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPP equally responsible for PECA amendments: Barrister Saif

PPP equally responsible for PECA amendments: Barrister Saif
Web Desk
12:07 PM | February 02, 2025
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, held the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) accountable for the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In his statement, Barrister Saif claimed that the PPP had supported the law by voting in its favor, and it was enacted after President Asif Ali Zardari’s approval. He criticized the party for publicly opposing the act, calling it hypocritical.

"The PML-N and PPP are two sides of the same coin, equally responsible for enforcing repressive laws," Saif remarked. He further accused both parties of fostering lawlessness and stated that they would have to answer for their accumulated wealth.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025