Pre-Grammys gala honours Grateful Dead focuses on fire relief

LOS ANGELES - Music world A-listers took the stage Friday night to honour the Grateful Dead at an annual pre-Grammys benefit gala, which this year raised millions for musicians impacted by the recent wildfires that devastated Los Angeles. The 34th annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which benefits the charitable wing of the Recording Academy, behind the Grammys -- honoured the psychedelic jam band as it raised more than $5 million in one evening. The sum brings its total funds raised since the fires broke out in early January to more than $9 million, organisers said. The broader mission of MusiCares involves offering a parachute for artists and other workers in the precarious US music industry, providing assistance for physical and mental health, addiction recovery and human services including basic living expenses like rent. “So many people who work in music have no safety net. They are living paycheck to paycheck, and they are incredibly vulnerable,” Theresa Wolters, MusiCare’s vice president of health and human services, told News Wire Service in an interview prior to the gala. As of January 28, she said the organization had received nearly 3,000 claims related to the Los Angeles fires -- a number that’s on top of the assistance requests MusiCares normally receives. She noted that the disastrous fires came on the heels of deadly hurricanes that hit southern and eastern regions of the United States last year, and also led to a surge in need.

Wolters explained that typically the organization’s immediate emergency aid includes $1,500 in financial assistance and a $500 grocery card, and longer-term support can include help with insurance deductibles, medical bills, rent or musical instrument replacement. Private forecaster AccuWeather has estimated the total damage and economic loss from the fires at between $250 billion and $275 billion.