PTI govt has done nothing for welfare of KP people, says QWP leader

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, on Saturday, said that although the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last 11 years, it had done nothing for the welfare of the people.

He was speaking at a meeting of QWP Charsadda chapter office-bearers, which was held to oversee the arrangements being made to mark the upcoming 50th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao.

Sikandar Sherpao said the QWP would arrange a public gathering at Sherpao village in Charsadda on February 11 to pay homage to Hayat Sherpao.

Criticizing the provincial government, Sikandar Sherpao said that PTI had been ruling the province for the third consecutive term, which was unprecedented in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but it had miserably failed to deliver on its pledges.

He said corruption was rampant, and poor governance was at its peak. He added that there had been a total breakdown of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commenting on the poor law and order situation, the QWP leader said there was no writ of the government in 70 percent of the province. He said law and order had deteriorated in Malakand Division, the southern belt, and the merged districts.

“The poor law and order situation could be gauged from the fact that the provincial government had directed its own employees to restrict their movement,” he said.

Sikandar Sherpao was also critical of the federal government, which he said had failed to provide any relief to the people amid skyrocketing inflation.

Rejecting the figures provided by the federal government, which claimed that inflation had come down, the QWP leader said the situation on the ground was totally different from what the rulers were claiming.

He said that the indicators shared by the government were meaningless, as the people had not experienced any reduction in the prices of commodities.