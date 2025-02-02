Qasim secures Punjab Amateur Golf 2025 title, Tahir earns professional glory

LAHORE - The Punjab Amateur Golf Championship 2025, organized by the Punjab Golf Association (PGA) under the supervision of Tournament Director Col Rustam Chatta, concluded at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course after three days of high-intensity competition. In a thrilling finale, Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana emerged as the Punjab Amateur Champion, showcasing consistency and control throughout the tournament. Qasim took an early lead with an impressive opening round of 68, followed by a solid 74 on the second day, keeping him at the top of the leaderboard alongside Muhammad Shoaib. The final round was shortened to nine holes due to heavy fog, but Qasim held his nerve, firing a gross 34 to finish with a winning aggregate score of 176.

Lahore Gymkhana’s Muhammad Shoaib put up a commendable fight, staying in contention till the very last hole. His opening round of 73 was followed by a remarkable 69 on the second day, and despite a final round of 35, he fell just one stroke short, finishing with an aggregate score of 177. Other top performers include Saad Habib of DHA Golf Club (third place) with scores of 70, 73, and 37, total: 180.

In the amateur net category, Muhammad Jamshed (DI Khan Golf Course) clinched the 1st net, while GpCapt Atif Hussain (PAF Skyview) secured 2nd net, followed by Ameer Haider Khawaja (Sialkot) in 3rd net. In boys category, 1st gross was claimed by Wahaj Amjad, second by Zayd Umer and third by Rayan Faraz. The 1st net waswon by Qasim Ahmed, second by Sultan Cheema and third by Mashkoor Hussain. In the veterans category, 1st gross was grabbed by Javed AKhan, second by GpCapt Usman Ahmed and third by Col Farhat Kayani. The first net was claimed by Brig Iftikhar Ahmed, second by Maj Nisar A. Khan and third byGpCapt Asim Rashid. In the senior amateurs category, first gross was secured by Ahmed Zafar Hayat, second by Umair Butt and third by Col Aurangzaib. The first net was won by Rashid Akbar, second by Brig Babar Farooqi and third by Abdul Rauf Ali.

In the Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Match, Tahir Bashir of Pakistan Rangers secured the top position, while Muhammad Saeed (Pakistan Rangers) finished second. Rofin Shamim (Karachi) and Muhammad Saeed (Peshawar) shared the third spot.

The championship concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where Brig Ayaz Masood Khan (Secretary, PGA) and Col Rustam Chatta (Treasurer, PGA) presented awards to the top performers. The event was graced by Maj Amjad Ghafoor (Secretary, Lahore Garrison Greens), Muhammad Zakir (PGA Manager), golfers, and their families.