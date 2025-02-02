Radisson Blu Resort, Murree: A new benchmark for luxury hospitality

ISLAMABAD - Radisson Hotel Group, a global leader in the hospitality industry, has announced the signing of the Radisson Blu Resort in Murree. Set to open in 2026, the mountain resort marks a new milestone in the group’s ongoing expansion of premium resorts worldwide. The Radisson Blu Resort, Murree will feature 50 villas and 170 elegantly appointed rooms, including 21 sophisticated Junior Suites and Suites designed to offer the utmost comfort. Nestled 20 kilometers from the heart of Murree, near the scenic Patriata, also known as the New Murree, the resort is surrounded by lush alpine trees. Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the Pir Panjal Mountain ranges and various recreational activities, making it an ideal retreat for relaxation and adventure.

Murree, renowned for its majestic mountains and verdant landscapes, is a picturesque backdrop for the resort. With its cool climate and natural beauty, this famous hill station continues attracting tourists worldwide. In line with the Radisson Blu brand’s commitment to delivering memorable experiences, the resort features an array of amenities, including an indoor swimming pool with a deck and pool bar, diverse dining options, a banquet hall, wellness center, kids’ club, and various retail shops.

Located just 98 kilometers, approximately a 2-hour drive, from Islamabad International Airport, the resort offers easy accessibility while providing a serene escape from the bustle of city life.

The Radisson Blu Resort, Murree is an important addition to Radisson Hotel Group’s expanding portfolio of resorts and its growing portfolio of signings in the country.

“We are delighted to be in partnership with Radisson Hotel Group in entering Pakistan with the development of a resort in one of the most scenic destinations of New Murree. We are confident that Radisson Blu Resort, Murree, as a well-developed resort with great recreational facilities will play a vital role in promoting tourism and expanding world class hospitality service to the country,” said Aleem Malik, CEO Signature Resort.

Commenting on this signing, Elie Milky, Vice President Development, Middle East, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan, Radisson Hotel Group, stated, “We are excited to bring the Radisson Blu brand to Murree, a beautiful mountain destination that has long captivated the hearts of travelers. This resort is not just an addition to our growing portfolio; it is a testament to our commitment to partnering with investors to develop, brand and operate hospitality real estate developments across all relevant segments, locations and asset classes, including mountain resorts. We look forward to welcoming guests to this stunning property in 2026.”