Railways Police Special Branch seizes non-custom-paid goods in train raid

LAHORE - The Special Branch of Railways Police Lahore conducted a raid on Jaffer Express (Train 39 Up) on Saturday and recovered a large quantity of non-custom-paid goods from the brake van.

According to a Pakistan Railways police spokesperson, the raid was led by Aamir Fareed, Incharge Special Branch Lahore Division, along with other officials. The confiscated goods included imported cosmetics, mobile accessories, and 420 bottles of perfumes. Additionally, two dozen bottles of imported shampoo were found in the luggage of a railway employee on duty with the train.

During the operation, a significant quantity of unbooked goods was also seized, including nine cartons of chocolates.

The Special Branch also inspected Pakistan Express, where an illegal vendor was arrested, and an FIR was registered at the relevant police station. All non-custom-paid goods have been handed over to customs authorities for further legal action.