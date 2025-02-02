Sunday, February 02, 2025
SCCI chief opposes increase in petroleum prices

Our Staff Reporter
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fazal Moqeem Khan has termed the recent increase in petroleum prices detrimental to businesses, industries, and economic growth, urging the government to revise its decision immediately. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that despite surplus oil and gas production in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province was burdened with additional price hikes, which he called unjust and unacceptable. He criticised the government’s policies, saying they had led to increased unemployment and hardships for both the business community and the general public.  He argued that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite its distance from the port city, was unfairly affected by rising oil, gas, and electricity prices, which he described as a violation of the province’s constitutional rights. He stressed that the province’s abundant natural resources, including oil, gas, and hydel power, should be efficiently utilised to boost economic stability and generate employment locally.  

The SCCI chief warned that petroleum, electricity, and gas were essential raw materials for industries, and any increase in their prices would raise production costs, transport fares, and essential commodity prices, directly affecting both businesses and the public. He urged the government to reconsider its decision in the best interest of the economy.

Our Staff Reporter

