Sharjah Warriorz closer to playoff spot, beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by four wickets

The put up a spirited performance as they banked on Johnson Charles’ 65 and some fine bowling from Adam Zampa and Adam Milne to soar to a four-wicket win against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the DP World ILT20 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.The win serves as a massive boost to the Warriorz chances of making it past the group stages as they climb from the sixth to third spot with eight points in nine matches.

Chasing 162, the were on the money from the get-go as Charles and Tom Kohler-Cadmore came out all guns blazing. They hit Ibrar Ahmad for a whopping 24 runs in the fourth over and then Kohler-Cadmore found his groove as he struck 18 in four balls against Vijayakanth Viyaskanth before holing out to deep mid-wicket. The Englishman’s brisk 39 off 21 saw the Warriorz coast to 75/1 at the end of the powerplay, scoring at a blistering pace that was almost double the required run rate.

The Knight Riders had a chance to pick up two key wickets and claw their way back into the contest, but some sloppy fielding cost them dear. First, Charles was dropped in the 11th and he made the most of it to bring up his half century in style with a classy boundary. In the very next over, Roston Chase could not hold onto Jason Roy’s leading edge as both the batsmen were given a lifeline.

Charles looked set for a big innings but eventually fell to Narine after a match-winning knock of 65. Roy also departed soon after as Jason Holder bowled a stunning wicket maiden 16th over. The Warriorz needed 16 runs in 24 deliveries and appeared to be in the driver’s seat but surprisingly suffered a collapse. Tim Seifert and Ethan D’Souza fell in quick succession as the Warriorz lost three wickets for two runs. From being in complete control, they now found themselves in a spot of bother at 148/6, needing 14 from 16.

In came Ashton Agar to get the job done. The Australian approached the pressure situation with a cool head and got a head start as he smashed Terrance Hinds for a massive six in the 19th. Agar picked up four more runs off the over, leaving his side with just two runs to chase in the final over. Harmeet Singh sealed the win off the first ball as the Warriorz snapped up a four-wicket win.

Earlier, Milne gave the perfect start as he dismissed Andries Gous for a golden duck with a peach of a delivery. Joe Clarke smashed Milne for three successive boundaries in his next over, but it was the bowler who had the last laugh as Clarke nicked it behind the keeper. Milne accounted for both openers and the Knight Riders were down to 33/2 after three overs.

Chase survived a couple of close calls, and he made the most of it as he stitched together a superb partnership with Kyle Mayers. The duo put up 58 runs for the third wicket before Zampa got the breakthrough as Chase departed after a whirlwind 28. The Knight Riders had 91 runs on the board at the halfway mark and were in good stead with Mayers firing in all cylinders.

Milne was brought back into the attack in the 15th over and struck right away to outfox Narine and then Zampa bamboozled Andre Russell for three runs as the two Warriorz bowlers made merry. The Knight Riders’ run rate took a hit as they managed 130/6 with four overs to go.

Holder played a blinder at the death as he clobbered Tim Southee for 17 runs in the penultimate over and led the Knight Riders to a decent total of 161.

Brief scores:

beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by four wickets.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 161/8 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 56, Roston Chase 33, Jason Holder 26, Adam Zampa 3 for 27, Adam Milne 3 for 33)

162/6 in 19 overs (Johnson Charles 65, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 39, Sunil Narine 2 for 20, Jason Holder 2 for 22)

Player of the Match: Adam Zampa