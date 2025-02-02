Tarar pledges to modernize institutions of MOIB

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar has expressed commitment for modernization of all institutions working under the Ministry of Information.

He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected officer bearers of APP Employees Union at PBC Broadcasting House in Lahore.

The Minister said Pakistan Television Corporation, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Associated Press of Pakistan are being digitized through use of the latest technology.

He said a reforms process has been introduced in all these institutions.

He said a Digital Department has been established recently, which has been incorporated with Artificial Intelligence.

Talking about the PECA law, he said purpose of this Act is to provide protection to journalists and eliminate incidents of harassment besides other crimes.

He invited all stakeholders to sit and discuss the PECA law for its improvement.

He said a Digital Media Protection Authority is being set up in which the journalists' community and private sector will also be represented.

The Information Minister appreciated the key role played by Radio Pakistan during wars and other situations for keeping the whole nation united.

Later, the Information Minister visited various Studios of Radio Pakistan, along with Director General PBC, Saeed Ahmed Sheikh.