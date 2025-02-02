Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tarar pledges to modernize institutions of MOIB

Tarar pledges to modernize institutions of MOIB
Web Desk
5:01 PM | February 02, 2025
National

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar has expressed commitment for modernization of all institutions working under the Ministry of Information.

He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected officer bearers of APP Employees Union at PBC Broadcasting House in Lahore.

The Minister said Pakistan Television Corporation, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Associated Press of Pakistan are being digitized through use of the latest technology. 

He said a reforms process has been introduced in all these institutions.

He said a Digital Department has been established recently, which has been incorporated with Artificial Intelligence.

Talking about the PECA law, he said purpose of this Act is to provide protection to journalists and eliminate incidents of harassment besides other crimes. 

He invited all stakeholders to sit and discuss the PECA law for its improvement.

He said a Digital Media Protection Authority is being set up in which the journalists' community and private sector will also be represented.  

PM Shehbaz formally launches first anti-polio drive of 2025

The Information Minister appreciated the key role played by Radio Pakistan during wars and other situations for keeping the whole nation united. 

Later, the Information Minister visited various Studios of Radio Pakistan, along with Director General PBC, Saeed Ahmed Sheikh.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025