The Cost of Security

The military’s recent counterterrorism operations in Balochistan signal a long-overdue, decisive approach to the rising security threats in the region. Reports indicate intense engagements with militant groups, resulting in significant casualties on both sides. These operations, while brutal in nature, are a necessary response to the increasing audacity of terrorist elements that threaten national stability.

For months, we have argued that a military operation was not just advisable but imperative. The state cannot afford to cede space to militants, nor can it rely solely on negotiations that yield no concrete results. It seems the military has recognised this urgency and is now taking the fight directly to those who seek to destabilise the country. This shift is commendable, and it is crucial that the nation stands firmly behind its armed forces.

However, the cost of these operations must not be overlooked. Security personnel are making the ultimate sacrifice, putting their lives on the line for the safety of millions. Their bravery must be acknowledged not just in fleeting tributes but in tangible state support for their families and sustained national recognition of their efforts. Beyond that, civilians caught in the crossfire also bear a heavy burden, one that requires responsible crisis management and rehabilitation efforts.

Pakistan’s security landscape has reached a point where complacency is not an option. A half-hearted approach to counterterrorism will only embolden those who seek to undermine the state. This is a battle that must be fought with resolve, strategy, and national consensus. If these operations are to have a lasting impact, they must be accompanied by a broader policy framework addressing the roots of militancy—one that goes beyond military action alone.