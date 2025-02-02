Vision for the Future

Sunday, February 02, 2025
February 02, 2025
Ibn Arabi, a Muslim Sufi scholar who lived from 1165 to 1240, wrote over 700 books on subjects ranging from medicine to philosophy. He believed that human imagination shapes reality—positive thoughts lead to positive outcomes.

Today, the media plays a central role in shaping collective imagination. Countries like China have harnessed this power by promoting narratives of technological progress and success. In contrast, Pakistan’s films and dramas often revolve around suffering and injustice, reinforcing a national mindset of helplessness.

If Pakistan aspires to progress, it must shift its cultural narrative towards resilience, problem-solving, and innovation. The government and media industry should prioritise stories that inspire ambition and creativity rather than passivity and despair. A nation’s imagination determines its future—it is time to envision success.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.

