Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Warning issued after tourists throng Murree to enjoy snowfall

INP
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Murree  -  Thousands of tourists thronged Murree on Saturday as heavy snow covered the hill station with authorities issuing warning urging would-be tourists to avoid unnecessary travel.  The warning came as many cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall and rain since last night and the Met Office was predicting there would be more snowfall in these areas during the next 24 hours. The mercury has dropped well below freezing point and it is expected to touch minus seven degree centigrade in Murree where so far two and a half inches of snow has fallen.

When the public was getting ready to bid an early adieu to winter in Punjab and other parties of the country, the dense fog on Saturday morning brought back the chill to weather, darkening plain cities including Lahore and slowing down movement. Simultaneously, heavy snowfall and rain in a number of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir played a role in challenging the early winter departure. 

Khorasan Razavi Governor General meets Punjab Governor

The people who came out of their homes heading to offices or schools to drop their children found themselves standing amid thick white foggy clouds on streets and roads.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025