Warning issued after tourists throng Murree to enjoy snowfall

Murree - Thousands of tourists thronged Murree on Saturday as heavy snow covered the hill station with authorities issuing warning urging would-be tourists to avoid unnecessary travel. The warning came as many cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall and rain since last night and the Met Office was predicting there would be more snowfall in these areas during the next 24 hours. The mercury has dropped well below freezing point and it is expected to touch minus seven degree centigrade in Murree where so far two and a half inches of snow has fallen.

When the public was getting ready to bid an early adieu to winter in Punjab and other parties of the country, the dense fog on Saturday morning brought back the chill to weather, darkening plain cities including Lahore and slowing down movement. Simultaneously, heavy snowfall and rain in a number of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir played a role in challenging the early winter departure.

The people who came out of their homes heading to offices or schools to drop their children found themselves standing amid thick white foggy clouds on streets and roads.