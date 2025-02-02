Sunday, February 02, 2025
WASA cuts off 133 connections of defaulters

NEWS WIRE
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams severed 133 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered Rs 3.7 million in a day. These views were expressed by Director Engineering and Recovery Anjum-u-Zaman during checking of recovery officials and circle incharges performance. He directed officials to speed up the disconnection drive and effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters. He ordered detection of illegal connections and improvement in recovery. All circle incharges presented survey and performance reports regarding recovery. Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan directed the recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during the ongoing month.

