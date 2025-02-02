Sunday, February 02, 2025
We will definitely hunt you down, Army Chief warns frenemies

MATEEN HAIDER
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Headlines

General Syed Asim Munir visits Balochistan, attends funeral prayers of martyred soldiers, meets injured soldiers in CMH Quetta Those terrorist proxies running with the hare and hunting with the hounds are well known to us: Army Chief.

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited Balochistan where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation in Balochistan province. The meeting was also attended by senior security and intelligence officials, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

COAS, Governor and CM Balochistan offered funeral prayers of the Shaheeds and also visited the injured soldiers in the Combined Military Hospital Quetta and appreciated their unwavering commitment to defending the country at all costs.

COAS highlighted that those who are acting as terrorist proxies of their foreign masters who have mastered the art of manifesting double standards of hunting with the hound and running with the hare are well known to us. “No matter what these so called “frenemies” may do, you will surely be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its Armed Forces Inshallah,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

For the defence of our motherland and its people, we will definitely retaliate and ‘hunt you down’, whenever required and wherever you may be.

COAS also appreciated the efforts of the valiant officers and soldiers of Army, Frontier Corps and law enforcement agencies for their courage and determination towards fighting terrorism. He reassured Army’s resolve to ensuring the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan, while also reaffirming commitment to supporting the provincial government in its efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

