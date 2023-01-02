Share:

CHISHTIAN - The assistant commissioner on Sunday raided a fertilizer godown in Chishtian, a city in Bahawalnagar, Punjab, and recovered hoarded 10,000 sacks. As per details, Assistant Commissioner Rana Ghulam Murtaza raided a fertilizer godown located at Sugar Mill

Road in Punjab’s Chishtian. During the action as many as 10,000 hoarded fertilizer sacks were recovered from the godown. The recovered fertilizer sacks are worth Rs50 million in the open market. The Ac said that the recovered fertilizer will be sold to the farmers at the government’s fixed rate. The godown has been sealed after the action. In a

separate action carried out by AC Phalia, 8,000 wheat bags were recovered last year. The recovered wheat sacks were handed over to the provincial food department. Meanwhile, Punjab has attained 85 percent of its wheat procurement target and distributed 100 percent bags among the farmers, said senior provinsal minister.