ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a webinar opined that Pakistan needs to revisit its geopolitical strategic and economic framework in the context of the changing world landscape, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. They said that Pakistan will be marking ten years of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) in 2023, which is pivotal to its economic security. According to Gwadar Pro, the webinar was organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan). The theme of the webinar was ‘Pakistan’s geopolitical repositioning in 2023.’ Munir Ahmed, Executive Director, Devcom-Pakistan said that China has established partnerships and projected its influence by utilising the huge resources at its disposal. “As an important pilot project for the joint construction of ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, CPEC has achieved fruitful and remarkable results. It has brought US$25.4 billion in investment to Pakistan and created a total of 190,000 jobs, it was learned. In 2023, we should give full play to the role of CPEC as a critical engine of Pakistan’s economic development.” On the occasion, Chairman Senate Standing Committee of Defence Production Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed highlighted that Pakistan must pursue its role as a hub for regional connectivity, while strengthening ties with its core partners like China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.