HYDERABAD-At least two women died and as many as ten people were injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Hyderabad.

According to a private media report, the accident occurred when a car collided with a tractor near Tehsil Shah Karim Baldi resulting killing of two women while ten people sustained serious injuries in the same accident. Police and rescue officials reached the site immediately.

According to the rescue sources, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the condition of 3 women is critical.