LAHORE - Punjab police was actively working day-and-night for the sacred duty of maintaining law and order in the society and protecting the lives and prop­erties of the citizens. In this regard, 20 police force personnel embraced martyrdom in Punjab during year 2022. According to the details, in the year 2022, five police officials of Lahore police sacri­ficed their lives in line of duty in 2022. Among the martyrs of Lahore police were one ASI, three constables and one traffic assistant. Two officers of Sheikhupura and Nankana police each were martyred. An inspector was martyred in Bhakkar, a sub-inspector each in Narowal and Pakpattan while an ASI rank officer was martyred in Chiniot.

In Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhe­lum, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Okara, one policeman in every above mentioned districts em­braced martyrdom. It was pertinent to mention that till now a total of 1590 officers and personnel of Punjab Police had sacrificed their lives while on duty, whereas 137.50 million rupees had been released for the families of nine martyrs in 2022.

The welfare cases of the remaining martyrs were in the final stages of completion. An amount of 4.3 million rupees had been paid to 10 po­licemen who were injured in various incidents while on duty. Inspector General of Police Pun­jab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan paid rich tribute to the police martyrs and said that the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were our national heroes and preferential steps would remain continue for best welfare of their families, he added.