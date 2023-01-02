Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez elahi in his message on the eve of new year said that 2023 is a harbinger of good news to the Pakistani nation and we solemnly make a new pledge to forget our old enmities and distribute love among one another. The Chief Minister prayed that may the new year brings economic, political stability and prosperity in the country. he outlined that we pledge to work with more zeal and fervour for the progress of our dear homeland adding that the mission to ensure well-being of the people will continue. The Chief Minister maintained that the objective which we adhere upon ourselves to serve the religion will further be taken forward. he underscored that we have to make a pledge to learn from our past mistakes and move ahead with reformation in future. The Chief Minister stated that Insha allah the new year would bring bright future, strong economy and progress of Pakistan. MNa calls on CM, discusses development projects Member National assembly (MNa) Malik Umar aslam Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez elahi at CM office on Sunday. Political situation, development projects and matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. on the occasion, the CM said that his government during only five months had done more work than the last five years. He said the change was visibly clear to everyone. he maintained that the well-being of common man was dear to him and the aim behind making new legislation was to ensure good governance. The Chief Minister said, “our resolve is to provide real service to the people.” he remarked that to create ease for the masses and provide them facilities was a mission of his life. he said: “We will jointly continue work for the welfare of the people.” The CM said that real progress had started in the far-flung areas of Punjab including Khushab, adding that equal progress was being made in the backward and neglected areas as well. The Chief Minister said that development projects were being formulated in consultation with the assembly members, adding that record development works had been done during his previous tenure as well. The CM vowed to set a record of doing public service as it had been done earlier. Malik Umar aslam Khan said that the Chief Minister always focused on the public welfare oriented development projects. he lauded CM Parvez elahi for delivering in an effective manner during his first tenure and setting new records even now. Muhammad Sami was also present on the occasion.