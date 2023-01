Share:

MULTAN - At least seven passengers received injuries after a collision between a van and truck near Vehari Chowk, here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, the injured persons are identified as Jamshaid, Noor, Fatima, Sobia, Muneeba, Irfan and Abida. The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue 1122. The police concerned are busy in investigation.