Share:

On the notice of Chief Minister Punjab and Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmed, the police of Okara arrested the accused.

B Division Police arrested the two main accused and the body of the child was handed over to the heirs after post-mortem and necessary actions, DPO Furqan Bilal.

The accused have confessed, DPO Farqan Bilal

The ages of arrested accused Aqeel and Irshad are around eighteen years, Chairperson Child Protection Sara Ahmed.

The district police will bring justice to the victim's family, Chairperson Child Protection Sarah Ahmed