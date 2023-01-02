Share:

The Taliban-run administration, following a suspension on women’s education, ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from working. The reasoning was a disregard for the dress code, as confirmed by the economy ministry spokesperson. These current developments, along with a rise in unchecked terrorism, have created a dire situation in Afghanistan.

The ban on employment has affected various NGO operations within the country. Adding to the mounting international pressure, the G7 foreign ministers are now also calling for its urgent reversal. Education and the right to work is an indispensable and fundamental Islamic right necessary for men and women of a nation.

The Taliban government must also know that this recent disapproval by the international community is indicative of a larger diplomatic and economic crisis at hand. Afghanistan is already isolated and these developments destine it to further dependency and aid.

A day after the ban was announced, international organisations such as the International Rescue Committee, Save the Children, and more announced that they would stop operations until all female staff is allowed to work. These decisions are necessary to put pressure on the ill-informed decision but halting work will only exacerbate the suffering of the Afghan population. International sanctions, restrictions, and aid cutbacks have not been kind to them, and this affects thousands of jobs in an already struggling economy. There is also a mental health crisis in Afghan women that is bound to exacerbate under developments like this.

As mentioned, these developments accompany a rise in terrorism too. An explosion around the military airport in Kabul on Sunday is an example of this fact. Kabul’s refusal to clamp down on terror groups not just threatens Pakistan, but also the lives of its own citizens. There is an urgent need of introspection on part of the government as Taliban 2.0 continues to prove its doubters right by failing at basic governance and protecting its people.