RAWALPINDI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling 10 bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 3,795 bags here during the last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 10 drivers besides recovering 3,795 wheat, flour and fine flour bags.

Superintendent of Police said strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers.

The spokesman said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.