Share:

LAHORE-Aqeel Khan and Sarah Mahboob clinched the men’s and ladies singles titles in the 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022-23 held at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

Pakistan No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan once again showed his class and utilized his wide experience to overcome spirited Muhammad Shoaib by 6-3, 6-2 to win the men’s singles title. Talking to The Nation, Aqeel Khan said: “The year 2022 though remained a bit tough for me, yet I managed to overcome the obstacles in my ways and that’s why successfully concluded another good year of my life. I am now more focused on my fitness and game in 2023 and unless I am fit, I will continue to play tennis and serve the country in a befitting manner.”

Sarah Mahboob Khan also continued to shine in 2022 and finished the year on a winning note, clinching her seventh national ladies title in a row. She outpaced Esha Jawad by 6-2, 6-2 to win the crown. She is now hopeful of adding more feathers in her decorated cap through consistency and dedication. Another national junior champion Sami Zeb Khan added another title in his total titles tally by beating talented Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 6-2 in the boys U-18 singles final.

Wapda’s Abubakar Talha also excelled with his class and title triumph. He outlasted Abdul Basit by 6-2, 6-2 in the boys U-14 singles final to lift another national crown. Abubakar won a record number of national U-14 titles in 2022 and eager to win more in 2023, giving a strong message to tennis fraternity that he is ready to serve the country in great style at international level in future.