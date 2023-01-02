Share:

KARACHI-Defending champions Balochistan stormed into the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 final when they defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 38 runs on Sunday to set Monday’s final date with Central Punjab.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Balochistan, batting first, recovered to post an imposing 302-8 in allotted 50 overs and then dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 264 in 47.1 overs at the State Bank Sports Complex. No 10 batter Kashif Bhatti belted five fours and four sixes in unbeaten 48-ball 69 and dominated the 89-run unbroken ninth-wicket stand with Yasir Shah (17) to lift Balochistan to 302-8 after they have slipped to 213-8. He then picked up a wicket conceding 43 runs to walk away with the player of the match award.

Earlier put into bat, Balochistan were in dire straits when they plunged to 138-6 with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Iftikhar Ahmed picking up the scalps of the top three batters - Imran Butt (29), Mohammad Junaid (22) and Haseebullah (20) - to finish with 3-52. At that stage, Bismillah Khan and Ammad Butt put on 70 runs for the seventh wicket to take their side to 208-6.

Bismillah scored a 53-ball 65 with six fours and two sixes, while Amad contributed 27 from 21 balls with two fours and two sixes. However, the departure of Bismillah and Amad in a space of five runs, shifted the pressure back on Balochistan before Kashif Bhatti coming to the party and not only helping his side post a commanding score but also entertaining a decent holiday crowd with his lusty hitting.

In their run-chase, three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batters reached half-centuries but none of them were able to convert these scores into match-winning performances as Balochistan’s Amad Butt returned figures of 8.1-1-52-4 to steal the limelight. No 7 batter Adil Amin top-scored with 76 (67, 6x4, 3x6), followed by Mohammad Haris (63, 6x4, 1x6) and Sahibzada Farhan (57, 5x4, 1x6). The highest partnership of KP’s innings was for the sixth wicket when Adil and Haris put on 72 runs for the sixth wicket after their side had slipped to 127-5.

SCORES IN BRIEF

BALOCHISTAN 302-8, 50 overs (Kashif Bhatti 69*, Bismillah Khan 65; Iftikhar Ahmed 3-52) beat KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 264 all out, 47.1 overs (Adil Amin 76, Mohammad Haris 63; Amad Butt 4-52, Khurram Shahzad 2-38, Mohammad Junaid 2-64) by 38 runs.