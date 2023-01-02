Share:

KARACHI-Beheaded body of a man stated to be father of two children was found in the metropolis on Sunday, police said.

After being spotted by local people, the police took into a custody of a man killed by slitting his throat through sharp edged weapon from bushes near Pakistan Compute University in Sector 17/A Shah Latif Town Karachi. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem where the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Asif Ali s/o Muhammad Saleem.

The deceased hailed from Yousaf Irfani Goth of Bhains Colony Shah Latif Town Karachi. The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities. The police after registering a case against unidentified murderer started an investigation.