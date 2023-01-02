Share:

peshawar - Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) provided free dialysis procedures to more than 9000 kidney patients in 2022. Data released from January to December 2022 by the BKMC administration revealed that 35 per day and more than 900 procedures in a month were done so far. The number gradually increased from 600 per month in January 2022 to 900 plus per month in December 2022 which reflects a rapid increase and the confidence of patients in the unit and the quality of services provided at the unit, said unit incharge. Data revealed that 2400 sessions were done for the patients suffering from hepatitis B and C in 2022. 2000 dialysis procedures have been done so far on an emergency basis and for those patients admitted in different wards. Giving remarks on annual data, hospital Director Dr amjad Mahboob appreciated the efforts being made by the unit. “This dialysis unit is one of the best officially established units and a ray of hope for those suffering from kidney disease.” he went on to say that from the beginning those kidney patients were brought here for registration who had to travel a lot and used to go to Islamabad, peshawar, Mardan, and other cities for Dialysis. The dialysis unit at BKMC-MTI is equipped with sophisticated dialysis machines, cardiac monitors, a ventilator, and a centralised oxygen supply, spokesperson added. he said that all procedures are done for free through Khyber pakhtunkhwa’s government flagship Sehat Sahulat programme (ssp). The unit provides facility in three shifts from morning 8am to 10pm, said a spokesperson.