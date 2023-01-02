Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned Actor and former Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tauqeer Nasir has called cultural departments for promoting art and culture abroad to project a soft image of the country. “Cultural centers should be established in New York and London as Pakistan has a great historical and cultural heritage that needs promotion at the international level,” he said while talking to APP in an interview. He lamented that we are not giving due importance to our art and culture which is negligence that results in intolerance and extremism. Tauqeer Nasir who was also awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for acting during the current year said that 22 years ago, he got Tamgha Imtiaz while he was the youngest actor to get this award in the year 2000. Now he was awarded the second highest award Sitara Imtiaz. He said that he worked for 40 years and served Pakistan drama with great dedication to promote Pakistan art and cultural values. He termed the migration of his parents during partition of sub continent as a source of inspiration during his whole career and life. He told that he recently met with Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in UK and discussed matters of art and culture. He said there was a need to restore our art, culture and values to promote positivity in society through art. Replying a question, he said that the current dramas have the missing script with lack of quality content, adding that there is big difference in dramas of 80s and 90s. “At present there is enough technology and money but the dramas lost its standard. There was a time when PTV was the only channel and producing upto standard plays and served as a big set up with experienced people. Today the artists are deprived of royalty and in last 25 years, we lost norms and values,” he added. He claimed that bollywood famous film director had copied his drama serial and another super star actor had also copied as it is his 13 episode serial “Parwaz” and acting and it was pride for him that famous actors of Bollywood copied his acting and serials.