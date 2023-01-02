Share:

LAHORE - The price of chicken meat reached historic high of Rs509 per kg in the provincial capital on Sunday. The price of chicken meat has witnessed an increase of Rs60 per kg in the last two days. The chicken meat is being sold at Rs509 per kg after Rs12 increase. There are re­ports that chicken sellers are selling clean meat at more than Rs550 per kg. On the other hand eggs are being sold at Rs274 per dozen. Lahorites have criticized the district government for not check­ing overcharging and leaving the consumers at the mercy of chicken sellers. They said that to buy broiler chicken meat has become a distant dream now-a-days.