Where is our child protection legislation? A few days ago, a girl was abducted and sold thrice before returning home. The court pointed out after negotiations and said that the captors have been dealt with impunity. Further horrifying details expelled from the victim’s statement at Sindh High Court on Friday points out that she had seen 15 teenage girls at the crime spot as an outcome of kidnapping.

Meanwhile, a hearing of a related incident took place in the court regarding the bail plea of another suspect who was booked for allegedly abducting the underage girl and forcing her to marry him. The court directed the interior ministry to form a JIT (Joint Investigation Team) for a sustainable investigation of this severe malpractice. Now, it’s time for the criminal justice system to deal with these terrible happenings with our minors and take proactive steps for the support of victims. Surprisingly, we couldn’t find allegations in this case in terms of sexual harassment and the court is of the view that further investigation is warranted.

To put it in another accurate manner, we have seen many cases of alleged child abduction and forced marriage of minors that the court does not probe deeply into to disclose the truth. As far as Dua Zehra’s case is concerned, it is astonishing that in spite of her parents’ valid evidence of their daughter being underage, a magistrate in Lahore accepted her statement that she was an adult and allowed her to go with her husband.

According to the report of HRCP, Pakistan is regarded as a stakeholder in trafficking because their report describes Pakistan as a source, transit, and destination country for trafficking. It is worth noting that in February 2022, Punjab Police recorded a figure of 151 girls and young women, all abducted from Sargodha, who got recovered from various parts of the province.

Succinctly, the government should take crackdown on this sort of wrongdoing that worsens the country. There must be investigational teams to probe deeply and nullify this issue from society. Legislation is not enough; what we need is implementation.

FARAZ HASSAN,

Chiniot.