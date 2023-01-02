Share:

BEIJING - China’s box office revenue exceeded 30 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion US dollars) in 2022, with 85 percent coming from domestic films, according to statistics released by the China Film Administration on Sunday. The domestic patriotic hit “The Battle at Lake Changjin II” was the year’s top earner — raking in 4.07 billion yuan. The sci-fi comedy “Moon Man” came in second, grossing about 3 billion yuan, the administration said. Other heavy hitters included the feature film “Nice View”, the family drama “Lighting Up The Stars”, the animated film “New Gods: Yang Jian”, and the patriotic action film “Home Coming”, according to the administration.