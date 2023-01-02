Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday inaugurated new Punjab Assembly (PA) building that had been completed last year.

It took 15 years to complete the building due to unavailability of funds and political impediments.

The CM said the new building was constructed while keeping the needs of the next century in consideration. “The new assembly beside hosting 500 members of the assembly will contain Ayes and Noes lobbies with capacities of 200 each”, he added.

He said the guest gallery had a capacity 800 persons adding the offices of the CM, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, ministers, and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly were set up in the Secretariat building of the new building. “Three committee rooms, one conference room, library, cafe and a parking with a capacity of 400 are also included the new building”, he added.

Secretaries, ministers, and other high-profile persons were also present at the occasion.

Earlier, it was reported that the new Assembly Hall was the largest in Asia and it had been decided that the budget for the next financial year would be presented in the new House. The Speaker was told in a briefing that the foundation stone for the new building was laid on June 27, 2006 when he himself was the Chief Minister of Punjab. The project was supposed to be completed in two years, but was constantly postponed due to unavailability of funds during PML-N’s government.