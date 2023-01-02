Share:

HYDERABAD-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 350,000 bags of 10 kilograms each are being sold at the rate of Rs 65 per kg around Sindh to provide flour to the public at a lower price.

Talking to the media in Jamshoro district on Sunday, he said that the authorities were taking strict action against the sellers of flour who were charging exorbitant prices from the buyers.

Syed Murad Ali Shah informed that the local government elections would take place on January 15, adding that 95% of the flood and rain-submerged areas of Sindh had been cleared so far. Some parts of Dadu district were still underwater and efforts were afoot to drain that water as well.

“The LG elections will offer an opportunity to the people to elect their local government representatives so that their local problems can be addressed more effectively,” he observed.

He apprised that the World Bank was lending $2 billion to Sindh for reconstruction of the rain and flood-damaged houses.

Shah added that from the next week the provincial government would start releasing the first installment of the grant for the reconstruction of homes.

Responding to a question, the CM said the rumors were being spread through the media about replacing the existing setup in the center with a government of technocrats. “But no responsible person has ever talked about the technocrats’ government. Only some irresponsible persons are floating this idea,” he added.

He asserted that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believed in

democracy and that the party would contest and win the elections. He appreciated the endeavours of all the MNAs and MPAs of the PPP for helping the rain and flood-affected people in their difficult times.

During his visit, the CM offered condolences to MNA Sikandar Rahupoto and party’s local office bearer Ghulam Nabi Solangi over the demise of their family members.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has delivered in this city in terms of restoration of law and order, development, and on top of it has given ownership to the city and its people, therefore he was sure that the Karachiites would elect its mayor in the upcoming local bodies elections.

This he said on Sunday morning while talking to the media at the conclusion of his visit to the city in which he inspected the ongoing construction of Malir Expressway, BRT Red Line, and Flyover and underpass at Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was accompanied by Minister of Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister of Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, and Administrator KMC Dr Saif.

Mr Shah, at the outset of his presser, extended new year’s greetings to the people of Pakistan, particularly of the province, and hoped the new year would prove to be the year of stability, socio-political and economic development, and an end to terrorism which has started emerging again. The CM said that when PPP had come to power in 2008 it had inherited the worst law & order. “Terrorism was at its peak and the extortion for which Governor has spoken was in a fashion which the PPP government, with its political commitment and will of the people of Karachi not only crushed the terrorist and its related activities but improved the rating of the city in the world crime index form number six 6 in 2014 to 128 in 2022,” the CM said and added people of this city know very well which party has served them in true letter and spirit.

To a question, he said the Mayor would be of that party which would be elected by the people of Karachi, and “I am sure they would elect PPP because it has served them, and owned them,” he said.

Talking about the drainage system of the city, the CM said that in the past the roads used to remain submerged for many days when it had rained but after the development of the sewerage system and reconstruction of drains the rainwater disposed of well in time. He said that the people of the city had witnessed this progress.

The Chief Minister told the media that he had visited three districts of Karachi. He added that the Malir Expressway, a flagship project of his government, was starting from Korangi and ending at Malir-Kathore.

Mr Shah announced that the Malir Expressway would be opened partially in August 2023 and after Election, his party government would inaugurate it completely.

The CM said that the population of the city as reported had now reached almost 200 million. “Due to the phenomenal population growth, increase in vehicular traffic, congestion and traffic jam issues arise on major roads of the city, hence road users were facing inconvenience/hazards like wastage of time, fuel, environmental pollution, and accidents,” the CM said and added Karachi had two seaports, from where heavy vehicular traffic generates for the supply of oil, and other imported goods to upcountry, thereby adding an extra volume of heavy traffic on city roads up to super highway (Motorway M9) and National Highway N-5.

The CM said that considering the situation in view, his government decided to provide the shortest alternate route to connect the Motorway with the city center. He added that after a thorough study it was decided that the best option was the construction of a 6-Lane dualized expressway along the left bank of Malir River, starting from KPT Interchange near Qayoomabad and ending at Motorway (M9) at 50-km, at Kathore.

The CM visited the ongoing earthwork and construction of the EBM and Shah Faisal interchanges and at RD-15 of the expressway, he was given a presentation by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and the concerned engineers.

The Chief Minister said that he had visited the ongoing development work of BRT Red Line infrastructure at Checkpost-6, Malir Cantt. Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon and the concerned engineer briefed the Chief Minister about the project and its ongoing work.

The CM said that BRT Red Line was being developed at a cost of over Rs28 billion. He said that it would start from Numasih Chowrangi to Malir Halt. He said that it was a Gold standard third generation BRT project of the country which would be started at zero subsidies. The project would have 208 off-corridor bus shelters. It would have a 22.5 km at-grade corridor, 0.8 km elevated structure, 1.9 km underground structures, five turn-around facilities, 25 BRT stations-23 at grade and one under and other one elevated, two bus depots, pedestrian access bridges, stormwater drain, and its expected daily ridership is 350,000.

Gulistan-e-Jauhr: At the conclusion of his visit the CM inspected the ongoing construction of the Flyover and underpass at the Johar Chowrangi intersection.

While briefing the Chief Minister, Nasir Shah said work on the project was started on May 11 for Rs1.9 billion. The flyover is 5.5 meters and its length is 416 meters and its width is 18.2 meters.

The CM told the media that the underpass would be opened for traffic in August while the Flyover may take a few months more.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that the project originally connived for Rs29 billion but then it was rationalised, and its cost had come down. He added that it would be completed in phases. Mr Shah said that the safe city project was needed by the city and that work on it would be started shortly. He also told the media that during his visit to three districts, Korangi, Malir, and East he witnessed craters in the main road.

“The City Administrator is with me, and I have asked him to start their reconstruction,” he said.

To another question, Murad Ali Shah said that another 330 MW of coal-fired power has been added to the national grid which was a big success for his government. To another question, Mr. Shah said that the construction work of the flood-affected houses would be started within a week. “We are going to give Rs300,000 to the owner of the damaged house so that he could construct on his own,” he said and added that the well-reputed NGOs would monitor the construction work.